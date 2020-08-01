El Centro Border Patrol

Agents at the El Centro Border seized methamphetamine at the Highway 86 checkpoint on July 23.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:15 a.m., a commercial passenger bus approached the checkpoint.

The bus was referred to secondary inspection, after Border Patrol canines alerted them to the bus.

During immigration inspection, one passenger showed they had a Nevada birth certificate, but did not have a photo identification to confirm his identity.

During questioning, a Border Patrol canine alerted the agents to the man’s backpack. He gave consent for them to search his bag, where they found two packages wrapped in tape hidden in the liner of the bag.

The crystal like substance tested positive for characteristics of meth.

The total weight was 3.14 pounds with an estimated street value of $7,065.

The man, 41, and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.