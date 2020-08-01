Sept. 26, 1943

–

July 22, 2020

Kathleen (Kathi/Kat) Gibson, Mom, a long time resident of Borrego Springs, California, has passed on from this life. She died quietly, and in her own time, in the early morning of July 22, in Kailua-Kona, HI, after refusing all treatments for ailments recently diagnosed.

Born in Salinas, California, Mama Kat was a generous, compassionate and kind person. She was ever the defender of the underdog: encouraging (insisting) her children, Lori and Sean, invite all the kids (of all colors and kinds) to their birthday parties; loving "the gays" when they moved into her little town north of San Francisco in the 70s; taking in runaways to be sure they were safe from abuse.

She was a talented embroidery artist, a writer, gardener, a website designer, a voracious reader, and a political activist. She encouraged art and artists and always tried to stand up to power and to write letters to the editor to make injustices, and those committing them, known.

She is survived by her children, Lori Gibson of Ocean View, Hawaii; her son, Sean Gibson of Haiku, Hawaii; brother Ed Griggs; her adored nieces and nephews, Heather and David Griggs, Debbie and SierraRose Gibson, Christina and Alex Gibson, Duane and Micah Griggs and their families; her friends and in-laws Michele Angivine, Henry and Reni Gibson; many close cousins, their spouses and children; and her many, many friends, near and far.

A memorial will be held in California at a later date when gatherings are safe. Donations may be made to

O Ka'u Kakou. OKK is a 100% volunteer-run 501(c)(3) non-profit. Their charitable goals are to promote a healthy community in Ka'u, Hawaii through education, culture, and economic opportunity. They hope to create a care home for kupuna (elders) within our community. http://okaukakou.org/. P.O. Box 365, Pahala, HI 96777. Email: okaukakou.org@gmail.com