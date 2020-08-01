Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals - BSFF

Congratulations to the Borrego Springs Film Festival for being ranked as one of the Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals on FilmFreeway for the month of July!

According to reviews from real FilmFreeway users, the Festival ranks in the top 1.5% of more than 9,000 film festivals and creative contests around the world. No doubt, this ranking is a testament to the countless hours of hard work and care that you and your staff have devoted to creating such a wonderful event.