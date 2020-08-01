DirectoryAboutContact

SubscribeSign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals - BSFF

 
  Share   Tweet

Last updated 8/11/2020 at 9:14am



Congratulations to the Borrego Springs Film Festival for being ranked as one of the Top 100 Best Reviewed Festivals on FilmFreeway for the month of July!

According to reviews from real FilmFreeway users, the Festival ranks in the top 1.5% of more than 9,000 film festivals and creative contests around the world. No doubt, this ranking is a testament to the countless hours of hard work and care that you and your staff have devoted to creating such a wonderful event.





 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Borrego Sun

707 Christmas Circle
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338
Email: editorialsun@gmail.com

© 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 08/13/2020 00:13