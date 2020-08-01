"Pharmacy & Post Office Personnel"

Regarding the letter in the previous issue (June 25, 2020 issue of the Borrego Sun, Page 6), concerning the Pharmacy staff.

I have lived in Borrego Springs since 1988 and have never had a problem with any of the staff here. They are friendly, courteous, and willing to help in any way they can.

Elizabeth, Breanna, Ernie, Jorge and Joel are awesome. There are other workers there, but I don’t know their names. We are fortunate to have such wonderful people serving us.

Likewise, the Post Office personnel are also awesome. Janice, Bonnie, Denise and Karen are knowledgeable, friendly and go out of their way to help. We are truly blessed to have such people serving us in Borrego.

Pat Oakes

– Borrego Springs, California