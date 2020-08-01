Last updated 8/7/2020 at 9:28am

American Legion Post 853 is pleased to award Delaney Barclay the $1,000 annual American Legion Scholarship.

Commander, Rick Dobbins cited Delaney’s grade point average, her participation in school sports, schools activities, work ethic and her volunteer service at the Legion breakfast fundraisers.

“Delaney sets a fine example of what this generation can become”

She will be attending college in San Antonio, Texas.

American Legion Post 853

– Borrego Springs, California