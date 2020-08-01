"Go Pharmacy!"

I was sorry to read that Lee Meachan had a bad experience with our local pharmacy (June 25, 2020 issue of the Borrego Sun, Page 6). Please allow me to counter the negative note with a dose of positivity.

In my point of view, we are very lucky to have our little pharmacy in town. Employees at any business might not do or say exactly what you wish sometimes. But in 14 years as a Borrego resident, I have always enjoyed smiles and good service from the pharmacy here.

When I need something they don’t have, the staff promptly special orders it. Pharmacists take time to carefully explain new meds. When bad things have happened in my life, I have gotten sympathy; when I have great news to report, I have received hugs and tears of joy. This is more than good service, it is personal service at its best.

Thanks to Ernie Loza and Liz Newell, and all the others there who make that happen. The whole crew deserves a pat on the back, especially now, when they are on the front lines during an unhealthy time.

Lynn Pierce

– Borrego Springs, California