Julian Schools to Continue Distance Learning in the Fall

With less than a month to go before school resumes for Julian students, school districts are scrambling to make sense of Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent announcements. School administrators had been busy coming up with reopening plans, however, when the Governor announced that schools with counties on the watch list must operate via distance learning only, plans were diverted.

Both Julian Union School District and Julian Union High School District have developed distance learning plans with their students in mind. The lessons that they learned from the end of the previous school year have paved the way for more streamlined and solid processes for students and parents.

The Julian Union High School District plans to conduct classes online Monday through Thursday with class periods lasting one hour each and alternating each day. Fridays will be dedicated to appointments with teachers. The district has also created an extensive reopening plan that outlines the district’s procedures for providing a healthy and safe learning environment. The procedures will include regularly cleaning and sanitizing the school, providing protective equipment for students and staff, avoiding shared devices and more.

The Julian Union School District sent parents a letter announcing that the school year will begin with distance learning. Just like the high school students, the elementary and junior high students will be required to log online for lessons and support from their teachers. The Julian Pathways, Inc. after school program staff will be available to provide students with enrichment activities and tutoring. The district plans to provide students and parents more details regarding the distance learning schedule and procedures soon.

School administrators and teachers are disappointed that the new school year will not begin with students in their classrooms. However, their safety is of upmost concern. Students were looking forward to starting the new year with friends and enjoying new experiences. Gathering in classrooms will have to wait a little longer until it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, teachers and school staff will most likely do everything they can to make distance learning enjoyable and productive.