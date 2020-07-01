Gang Member Arrested

Agents at the El Centro Sector arrested a gang member believed to be “dangerous” on July 6.

At around 1 a.m., agents encountered the man who was entering the United States approximately 29 miles west of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry near the Jacumba Mountains.

The agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

During a record check, it was revealed that the man, 45, is an El Salvadorian national and a documented Mara Salvatrucha MS-13 gang member with a criminal history.

The man is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.