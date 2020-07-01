The Small Business Stimulus Grant Program is funded by the Board of Supervisors, who allocated federal CARES Act funding. The goal of the Program is to provide a lifeline grant to many local small businesses to get them open, keep them open, and help prevent more from going out of business.

The County of San Diego’s Small Business Stimulus Grant Funding is to provide economic assistance to help businesses and nonprofit entities impacted by COVID-19. Financial assistance will be allocated to eligible, qualified small businesses and nonprofit entities with final award recommendations made by individual district offices based on the availability of funds, program guidelines, and the submission of all required information and supporting documentation.

Eligible businesses include private for-profit and non-profit businesses with fewer than 100 employees including sole proprietorships and independent contractors.

- Must be headquartered and operating in San Diego County.

- Funding is provided by Federal CARES Act, with $3.4 million being distributed equally through each Supervisorial District.

- Grant application period begins July 7.

- The deadline to apply for District 5 grants is August 7, funding may be exhausted after that time.

- Funds must be spent by December 30, 2020.

Visit http://www.sandiegocounty.gov/stimulusgrant. Any questions? Office of Financial Planning will provide technical assistance and support throughout the term of the grant. All other questions, contact Candyce.Yee@sdcounty.ca.gov.