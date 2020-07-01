SD County Indoor Activities to Close

As of July 7, all San Diego County indoor activities, bars, card rooms, wineries, tasting rooms, theaters, zoos, museums and family entertainment centers, have been ordered to close. The guidance originated from the state after San Diego County appeared on California's watch list for more than three days. This will last for the next three weeks.

Dine-in sections of restaurants, bars and breweries that serve food will be closed; though, outdoor dining, pickup and delivery are allowed. Dining establishments "must cease on-site food consumption by 10 p.m., with all customers out by 11 p.m.," San Diego County District 4 Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

However, bars and breweries must close all operations, even if those operations are outdoors. Curbside pickup for brewery products may still occur for breweries that do not serve food.