San Diego County Placed on Watch List

A record number of COVID-19 cases were reported on July 2, and the state has notified the County it will be placed on its Monitoring List July 3, which is expected to result in the County closing or placing new restrictions on additional businesses next week.

San Diego County currently has 15,207 cases and 377 deaths.

Given the continuing high number of daily cases, it is expected that the County will be on the state’s watchlist for the next three days and it could be forced to mandate more restrictive measures and additional closings based on guidance from the state.

Businesses on the state’s list should prepare to close or modify their operations since new restrictions could be effective as early as July 7 and would last for three weeks.

Indoor activities could be restricted on the following businesses:

- Dine-in restaurants (outdoor, pick up or drive-through can occur)

- Wineries and tasting rooms

- Movie theaters, family entertainment centers and cardrooms

- Museums and zoos

Source: https://www.countynewscenter.com/county-to-be-placed-on-watchlist-impacted-businesses-should-prepare/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=county-to-be-placed-on-watchlist-impacted-businesses-should-prepare