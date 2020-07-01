DirectoryAboutContact

Restaurants Must Close By 10 p.m.

 
Last updated 7/6/2020 at 2:16pm



Restaurants that serve food with alcohol must close by 10 p.m. each night, beginning July 1. Guests already dining at 10 p.m. may stay until 11 p.m.

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered bars and indoor dining at restaurants to close in 19 counties. San Diego is not on the list, but will be placed on the watchlist if they continue to trigger beyond the threshold the state has outlined.

San Diego County met a trigger on June 30. If it remains activated for three consecutive days, the state will place the County on a watchlist. If on that watchlist, there will be a three-week pause on indoor activity and others outlined by the Governor.


 
