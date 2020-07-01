David Dale Resigns

Calexico City Manager David Dale announced his resignation at the city council meeting on July 1, amid the allegations he was being paid to work for the Borrego Springs Water District.

In his resignation speech, Dale said, “I always acted like every dollar we spent here, every decision we made as if I owned the city, as if I owned it myself. I took personal responsibility.”

His resignation will be effective as of August 1.

In June, it was reported that he had previously acknowledged he was offered a contract with BWD on Feb. 25. Dale said he assisted the district on his own time on the weekends at no charge, and denies that he received any money.

However, according to a BWD Special Meeting minutes from May 12, it was reported that Dale was the “District Engineer” and that his “engineering fees had been included in the budget.”

The council unanimously voted, 5 – 0, to appoint Assistant City Manager Miguel Figueroa as the new city manager. Figueroa will be focused on completing projects that he was already working on, while transitioning to the new role.