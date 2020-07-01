Bars, Breweries, Winers to Close

With the number of cases continuing to rise in California, San Diego County has ordered all bars, wineries, and breweries that do not serve food to close, beginning July 1.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, who is currently quarantined at his home after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19, made the announcement on June 29. Fletcher tested negative.

Additional reopenings will be paused until at least August 1, when county officials will reevaluate the coming plans.

Governor Gavin Newsom ordered all bars and nightlife to close in various counties, amid the rising COVID-19 cases. However, San Diego was not originally on that list.

“While San Diego County was not included in the actions taken by the state, we believe it is appropriate and we believe it is wise for us to take this action now, given the increases we’ve seen in cases and percentage of positive cases and outbreaks and the increases in hospitalizations,” Fletcher said.

Bars and restaurants who serve food, however, must close by 10 p.m. Guests who are in there by 10 p.m. may stay until 11 p.m. Only staff is allowed in the buildings from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.