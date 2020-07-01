Thank you fellow Borregans for your support in feeding local families.

These past months have been especially hard on our most vulnerable citizens. Many who work in restaurants and hotels, work in construction and landscaping, clean our homes, and provide personal services have lost their jobs during this pandemic.

We learned that many families would be struggling to put food on their tables, with little or no income at all. So we set up a weekly program to help. When we began this weekly food distribution program on May 7, we thought we would be serving about 25 – 30 families. The numbers grew rapidly, all by word of mouth. We now average over 100 families per week.

Thanks to all of you who have sent donations to help keep this going. Feeding Borrego is not a government subsidized program. We shop for the best prices, then we purchase the food and deliver it to our workspace at the Mall. Thanks to all of you who then help organize, box and distribute the food. And thanks to the Soroptimists for all of the help you provide, and to Desert Pantry, Carlee’s and HVAC also have provided large food donations.

We plan to continue this effort to feed Borrego families until the town economy recovers.

For those of you who have asked, donations can be made to Jim Wermers at P.O. Box 2585, or to Thomas Fredericks at his business at the Circle. If you’d like a receipt for tax purposes, either send your check to SIBorregoSprings (the Soroptimists) P.O.Box 504, or the BMA (the Borrego Ministers Association) P.O.Box 2183. Note “Feeding Borrego” on the memo, and they will send us the funds and send you the receipt for a tax deduction. They have 501(c)(3) status.

Again, thank you all for your support. How lucky we are to have such generous and caring friends and neighbors!

Thomas and Jeanne Fredericks

Jim and Anne Wermers

– Borrego Springs, California