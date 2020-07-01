"BCHF: The Hell of Hell's"

I worked for the Borrego Community Health Foundation for four years, and took over their Credentialing Department back in 2015. I did a job meant for five people; I was my own department.

I ran the Credentialing committee and worked with directors (Dr. Dauod Ghafari, Dr. Alfredo Ratniewski, Dr. Timothy Martinez, and others) and was given a title of Credentialing coordinator. When I asked for them to give me the proper title, they came up with so many excuses. I started with them when Bruce Hebets was there before he passed, and worked with Premier as well, where they were bringing a lot of DDS/DMD on board. While doctors onboard were offered cash outs and given incentives, I began to question them a lot. I also worked with Antonio Rossini and we worked well together. He understood my situation, along with Autumn. She was a recruiter, who was discriminated and let go.

Jessica Smith was a big key point of not being able to move forward. They did a lot of unlawful movements. My knowledge kept them out of red, passed all the audits and maintained a clear record with the joint commission. Yes, I had to move, which made it easier for them to get rid of me. They used Jessica Smith as their lead to get rid of employees. She was then eventually let go, using COVID-19 as an excuse to get rid of her.

BCHF is the worst place to work for, and they treat members like numbers. They force employees to keep their quotas on convincing patients to take treatments they really don’t need. I agree with all the stories Borrego Sun publishes about BCHF. I’m so glad I don’t work there anymore. It’s the hell of hell’s. Borrego is a mafia of Doctors and Sales mob gangsters. If you don’t see eye to eye with them, they will get rid of you and tarnish your soul.

Angie Torres

– Borrego Springs, California