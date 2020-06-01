Summer Meal Service

Meals will be available to ALL children, 18 years of age and younger, beginning Monday, June 15, 2020 and continuing through June, July and August, until BSUSD opens for the 2020 – 21 School Year.

Meal pickup at Borrego Springs Elementary School will be from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Monday - Thursday (a meal for Friday will be included with the meal for Thursday).

Meals will also be delivered to the following sites,

Monday - Thursday:

Ocotillo Wells 10 a.m.

El Rancho 10:30 a.m.

Santiago Estates 11 a.m.

Please call the District Office at 760-767-5357 or the Elementary School Office at 760-767-5333 if you have questions.

Las comidas estarán disponibles para TODOS los niños, de 18 años de edad y menores, a partir del lunes, 15 de junio del 2020 y durante junio, julio y agosto, hasta que BSUSD abra otra vez para el año escolar 2020 – 21.

La recogida de comidas en la Escuela Primaria de Borrego Springs será de 8:30 a.m. a 10:30 a.m., de lunes a jueves (se incluirá una comida para el viernes con la comida del jueves).

Las comidas también se entregarán en los siguientes sitios,

lunes a jueves:

Ocotillo Wells 10 a.m.

El Rancho 10:30 a.m.

Santiago Estates 11 a.m.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, llame a la Oficina del Distrito al 760-767-5357 o a la Dirección de la Escuela Primaria al 760-767-5333.