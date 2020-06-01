Moving On Up

Borrego Students Mark Milestones

From Pre-School to High School, proud parents cheered, exuberant administrators called out students' names, decorated cars honked wildly as their children's names were announced and beaming students stepped up to receive their diplomas. Even the ubiquitous face masks and social distancing could not dampen everyone's enthusiasm.

Wonderfully, the weather cooperated in fine fashion with relatively mild weather on June 10 – 12 – without our famous blustery winds. These outside events truly showcased Borrego Springs' stunning backdrop of mountains, trees and gorgeous sunsets. Many folks were asking why we don't have our promotions and graduations outside every year? Next year will tell.