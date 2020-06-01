Teens Smuggle Two People

Two people were arrested for smuggling a man and a woman into the United States by El Centro Border Patrol Sector agents assigned to the Highway 111 checkpoint.

The incident occurred on May 27 around 9:15 a.m. when a Border Patrol agent spotted a vehicle attempting to go around the immigration checkpoint. Later, the agents pulled over the vehicle near Frink Road and the Coachella Canal.

Authorities found that the driver and front-seat passenger, both of whom are 18-year-old U.S. citizens, were smuggling two people from Mexico, authorities said. The U.S. citizens were booked on suspicion of smuggling. The other passenger, a 25-year-old Mexican woman, was was sent back to Mexico.

A 39-year-old man convicted of murder in 2003 was also arrested. His name was not released, but authorities said he was convicted of murder in Orange County and had been sentenced to eight years in prison. He also had been ordered removed from the U.S. in 2009. He is currently being held in custody.