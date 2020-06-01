CBP Seize Heroin

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man and a woman suspected of smuggling heroin.

The incident occurred on May 22 when a 53-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman approached the checkpoint in a 2007 Chrysler 300. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted agents to their vehicle, and it was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

There, agents say they discovered eight packages of methamphetamine hidden inside the liner of the woman’s purse. Further searching revealed a syringe containing a brown-colored substance inside a potato chip bag.

The total weight of the narcotics discovered was approximately 2.28 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $4,332.

The man, a United States citizen, and the woman, a Legal Permanent Resident, the narcotics and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.