Supervisor Desmond Calls for Opening More Businesses

In addition to the current proposed pilot program, San Diego County District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond will be asking for the following to be opened at June 2 Board meeting.

REQUEST OF COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO:

(Capacities limited to the 6 foot social distancing requirements)

- Resume Full Parking and Full Beach Activities

- Allow Gatherings to Social Distance Guidelines

REQUEST OF STATE OF CALIFORNIA:

(Capacities limited to the 6 foot social distancing requirements)

- Gyms

- Hotels

- Wineries/Breweries

- Churches

- Theme Parks

- Youth Sports

- Charter/Fishing Boats

- Pools