Regulations Limit Hotels

San Diego County announced that hotels would only be allowed to house guests that are essential workers, homeless looking for shelter, or those infected with COVID-19, effective June 2. However, as of June 12, officials lifted the order, and said they may allow bookings for tourism once again.

The order implemented many other regulations in regard to essential businesses, businesses that have been able to reopen, hospitals, doctor offices, schools, places of worship, and more.

It stated that, “all individuals in the State of California are to stay at home or in their place of residence except as needed to maintain the continuity of operations of the federal critical infrastructure sectors. Hotels that are used for COVID-19 mitigation and containment measures, treatment measures, providing accommodation for essential workers, or providing solutions, including measures to protect homeless populations are essential under the State orders.

The Guest Certification form said guests of San Diego County hotels and lodging establishments meet one of the following categories:

- I am an essential worker needed to maintain the continuity of operations within San Diego county in one;

of the federal critical infrastructure sectors found in https://covid19.ca.gov/img/EssentialCritical;

InfrastructureWorkers.pdf; or;

- I am homeless and seeking shelter; or;

- I have been exposed to COVID-19 and I am isolating myself from others; or;

- My primary residence is unsafe due to the condition of the residence or because I am at risk of abuse or a

- Household member accompanying me is at risk of abuse.

- And (if applicable), any person who will stay in my guest room is a member of my household.

Dr. Wilma Wooten’s order mandates hotels and lodging establishments require guests sign and complete a guest certification form, and then must maintain each guest certification for six months after the date of the signature.