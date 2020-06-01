"Making More Progress"

I took a tour of Fit Athletic & Gym, which is the largest privately-owned gym in San Diego. On June 15, Fit opened their doors for the first time in 90 days. While it’s long overdue, I’m glad to see Fit and other local businesses are finally reopening.

I want to tell all the business owners, all the employees and everyone who’s struggled over the last three months, thank you. Thank you for being patient, thank you for submitting safety business proposals and thank you for advocating to open up.

On June 12, swimming pools, including condominiums and community pools, hotels and other rental properties for tourism and individual travel, card rooms, racetracks and satellite wagering facilities, family entertainment, (bowling alleys, batting cages, movie theaters, etc.) zoos, galleries, museums and aquariums, film/TV production, professional sports without spectators were able to open in San Diego County.

Earlier in the week, campgrounds, RV parks, sportfishing, and other outdoor recreation activities opened up, as well.

My next goal is to ease more of the restrictions. Places of worship continue to be limited by 25% capacity, or less than 100 people. I believe we can hold a much larger amount of people in a safe manner. We need churches open now more than ever. Also, with the right safe practices in place, I would like to see the ability for people to have wedding ceremonies and celebrations as well.

Also, there are still some businesses Governor Gavin Newsom isn’t allowing, but I will continue to push for their safe reopening.

There’s still work to be done, but there’s also a lot to celebrate in getting San Diego back open! Let’s keep the momentum up, San Diego County!

Jim Desmond

– San Diego County District 5 Supervisor