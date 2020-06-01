"Dear Borrego..."

DirectoryAboutContact

Last updated 6/15/2020 at 8:52am



You welcomed me as your postmaster, you mourned with me when my husband died, after that you welcomed me as a neighbor when I moved here from Julian.

You have brought joy to my heart, peace to my soul, and growth to my spirit.

You have given me years of peace and strength in a time that was crucial for survival and growth.

I am a better me because of you.

Now, it is time to say addios. My journey is continuing elsewhere and I look forward to reading and living this new chapter in my life.

You, Borrego, were everything I needed and I am grateful for my time here and for each and everyone of you. You will always have a spot in my heart.

Rose Heydecke

– Borrego Springs, California

 
