DirectoryAboutContact

SubscribeSign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"Dangling and Confused"

 
  Share   Tweet

Last updated 6/1/2020 at 12:41pm



As the surviving spouse of Dr. Jaime Paris, the one-time medical director and physician at the Borrego Medical Clinic, and a resident since 1989, I have followed the many changes good and not so good at the Borrego Medical Clinic. The dismissal of Jan Jones and Dr. Pamela McEvoy has left a bitter taste and a great void.

Having Jan Jones, Dr Jim Huot, and Dr. Pamela McEvoy working and living in our community seems so much more effective for patients and caregivers than an unknown rotating staff. For those of us that are full-time residents, we have depended on the Borrego Medical Clinic for many years. This current news of terminations has left us dangling and confused.

Liesel Paris

– Borrego Springs, California

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Borrego Sun

707 Christmas Circle
Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338
Email: editorialsun@gmail.com

© 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019