Julian Begins to Slowly Reopen

Now that more businesses are opening up and restrictions are starting to loosen a bit for restaurants and stores, merchants in Julian are looking forward to welcoming more visitors.

Merchants have been taking the time to follow health and safety guidelines imposed by County health officials. Posting signs, creating more space to allow social distancing and instituting more sanitizing procedures has delayed some locations from opening right away. More and more visitors are being seen walking throughout Main Street during the week as well as on the weekend.

The Julian Chamber of Commerce has made sure to keep visitors up to date regarding businesses that are open and available. Their website detail the types of possible dining opportunities in Julian:

- Heroes Restaurant: Friday-Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. for dine in and take out

- Apple Alley Bakery: Thursday-Sunday Patio dining and take out

- Wynola Pizza & Bistro: Red Barn, Patio and Dining Room dining

- The Julian Grille: Friday-Sunday Noon – 7 p.m. Dine in

- Julian Beer Company: Patio and limited seating in the barn

- Rongbranch Restaurant: Open for Dining

- Miner’s Diner: Open for Dining

- Jeremy’s on the Hill: Limited indoor and outdoor dining

- Poncho Villa: Open for Dining

- Regulars Wanted: Open for indoor and Patio dining

The Chamber is also conducting a survey to better serve the Julian visitors. Members of the Chamber are encouraging visitors to complete the survey to help the organization understand the needs of those who like to visit the small mountain town. Since the merchants in Julian thrive on the business from visitors, the Chamber wants to make everyone feel comfortable about the prospect of reopening the town.

Feel free to visit http://www.visitjulian.com to complete the survey and stay updated regarding the status of restaurants and stores.