Congratulations Julian High Class of 2020

On June 11, the Julian High School held a graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. This year’s graduating class demonstrated the perseverance and fortitude during the last three months of the school year that will define their futures as well.

Just like all of the other students throughout the country, Julian High School seniors had to miss out on special activities that add to the celebrations of the last year in high school. Not only did the quarantine force the students to finish up the school year at home, they also lost the ability to celebrate as a group. They missed out on trips, Prom and senior breakfast and most of all, a traditional graduation ceremony.

During the days and weeks leading up to graduation day, regulations were constantly changing throughout the state however, gathering as a group was still a major obstacle. Julian High School administration and parents worked tirelessly to push for a more traditional ceremony which would include social distancing. However, it was ultimately decided to have a drive-in type of ceremony. Students were allowed one vehicle for their family and instructed to park in the Julian High School parking lot. Chairs were set up for faculty and school board members and a small stage was erected next to the parking lot. The ceremony was broadcasted over Facebook Live allowing distant family and friends to witness the graduation.

With the exception of the way students waited for their name to be called, the graduation ceremony was as close as it could be to a traditional ceremony.

The national anthem was sung by the senior class advisor, Craig Peirson and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by graduating senior, Dustin Flack. Valedictorian Nicole Arias and Salutatorian Cheyenne Booth, both delivered eloquent speeches. Julian High School Principal/Superintendent Dr. Patrick Hefflin presented the graduating class while Governing Board President, Katy Moretti made the acceptance. After all of the graduates were called up to receive their diplomas, the class stood together, while social distancing, and took part in reciting the alma mater.

In the end, the ceremony was a fitting testament to this class’ grit and determination to overcome a global pandemic. Best wishes and congratulations to the class of 2020!

Julian High School Class of 2020 and their Destinations

Nicole Arias – University of California Davis

Sierra Biliunas – Northern Arizona University

Cheyenne Booth – University of San Diego

Rylie Boyd – Laramie County Community College

Erin Conitz – University of Hawai’i

Calea Cruz – Front Range Community College

Dustin Flack – US Coast Guard

Sable Gallegos – Trade School

Oliver Goeders – University of New Mexico

Bradley Kaltenthaler – Palomar College

Jeremiah Laursen – Palomar College

Elise Linton – Fresno State University

Sara Lynn - Workforce

Noah Mueller – University of California Davis

Joshua Osiakowski – Palomar College

Alejandra Pinedo – Palomar College

Rosa Ray – Orange Coast Community College

Kiara Simser – Paul Mitchell School

Makayla Skibiniski – Cosmetology School

Ashley-Ann Smith – Palomar College

Horst Williams – Palomar College