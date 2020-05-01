Two Separate Drug Busts

A man and a woman were arrested on May 7 in two separate incidents after their attempt to smuggle drugs at the Highway 86 checkpoint.

According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), the first incident occurred when a 56-year-old man driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala approached the checkpoint.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to his vehicle, and was sent to secondary inspection. Agents discovered six packages of methamphetamine inside a backpack.

The total weight of the drugs were approximately 5.16 pounds with an estimated value of $9,804.

In the second incident, a 48-year-old woman driving a 2000 Honda Accord who approached the checkpoint was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to her vehicle.

While in secondary inspection, agents discovered two packages of meth hidden inside the spare tire of the vehicle.

The total weight of the drugs discovered was approximately 2.13 pounds with an estimated value of $4,000.

The man and the woman, were both identified as United States citizen. They, along with the drugs, and the vehicles were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.