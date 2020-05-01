Meth Stashed in Hot Cheetos

Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arested a woman and a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine.

The incident occurred on May 14, when a 34-year old woman and a 31-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a black Lexus.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle, which was then directed to secondary inspection.

At the secondary inspection, agents discovered two small bags hidden inside a party sized bag of Hot Cheetos.

The two small bags tested positive for meth.

The agents also found two glass containers filled with marijuana inside the center console of the vehicle.

The total weight of the meth was approximately 58 grams, with an estimated value of $2,900. The marijuana weighed approximately 10 grams with an estimated value of $400.

The woman and man were identified as United States citizens, and were taken into custody, and the drugs, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.