Jones: Governor's Guidelines for Reopening Houses of Worship Nowhere Near Adequate

State Senator Brian Jones (R-Santee) today released the following statement in response to Governor Newsom's plan to reopen houses of worship in California:

"President Trump is right that houses of worship are essential. Just like big-box stores can be trusted to open safely for their customers, California's faith leaders - who care more for their congregants' safety than anyone - can also safely provide the essential spiritual care their congregants need. Californians' freedom to worship has been infringed, and while the Governor has taken a slight step in the right direction, it is nowhere near an adequate restoration of their fundamental rights. What's missing is a fundamental understanding that faith, religion and its practice, are essential."

Senator Brian W. Jones is Chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Alpine, Escondido, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Borrego Springs, and parts of the City of San Diego.