Informed Delivery Program, USPS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

The US Postal Service Informed Delivery program is available for residential PO Box holders. (not yet available to small businesses).

You need to register for this service, but once you do, you can see a scan of the envelopes of your mail online. So if you are waiting for letter, bill or check, you can find out if it has arrived, and save unnecessary trips to the post office.

You can also buy stamps online, avoiding standing in line at the P.O.

Source: https://accesshealthborrego.org/save-unnecessary-trips-to-the-post-office-with-informed-delivery-service/

