Driver Killed

A driver was killed at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Borrego Springs May 21.

The fatal incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at Borrego Springs Road and San Ysidro Drive, near the serpent sculpture, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The driver, 32, of the vehicle attempted to overtake another vehicle while driving at a high speed when he lost control, causing their vehicle to roll over.

When the paramedics and highway patrol arrived, they tried to cut the driver out of the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no further details released in regards to who the person was, but is said to be a local resident. The driver of the other vehicle has not been identified.

The deadly crash was the third solo vehicle crash to result in a fatality Thursday in San Diego County.