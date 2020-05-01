RSS

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

"I Miss You, Borrego"

 

Last updated 5/22/2020 at 11:32am



I miss seeing your smiling faces behind the masks; I miss the reassuring pats on the shoulder and the hugs of gratitude for your thoughtfulness and generosity; I miss the greetings at the Post Office and the Circle and the other ‘Hot Spots’ around town; I miss the chatter of the children when they enter the cafeteria in the morning; I miss the little one who offers her half eaten cookie when she comes in for breakfast; I miss the laughter and the insightful comments overheard at the middle and high schools when you didn’t know I was listening.

If there’s a silver lining to the circumstances we’re in, it’s the enhanced opportunities to witness how incredibly incredible the folks of Borrego are: from the neighbor picking up meals for three to four families; to the many unsung heroes donating time, supplies and labor to help all of us get through the another day.

So until the masks come off and Social Distancing is a distant memory, know that you are missed and loved and cherished more than ever.

Cathy Paredes, BSUSD Director of Food Services

– Borrego Springs, California

