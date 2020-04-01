RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

BORREGO SUN OFFICE CLOSED

 

Last updated 4/3/2020 at 1:38pm



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our office will remain closed until further notice.

The paper will still be printed every two weeks, and available in the stands.

If you picked up your subscription in the office, please email susanaborregosun@gmail.com to schedule a pick up.

For assistance, please contact the following:

- Subscriptions, address changes, payment inquires/questions:

susanaborregosun@gmail.com

- Advertisements, classifieds:

editorialsun@gmail.com

- Problems with the machine:

Kenny Mickelson, 760-271-6263

Thank you for your continuous support during this time. Remember, we are all in this together. Please do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.

You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser