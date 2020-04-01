Rams Hill Golf Scores

It's becoming almost a routine. On March 29, it once again became official: The Rams Hill Golf Course was voted the "Best Public Golf Course in Southern California."

The Tom Fazio-designed course competed against many top golf courses in Southern California during the Southern California Golf Association's "Bracket Madness," an online write-in competition ending on March 29. Torrey Pines? Beat them soundly 65 – 35% in the final four match-up. Torrey Pines, no less. PGA-West? Them, too, in the final pairing.

Having already been awarded "Best Golf Course in the Country in 2016," Rams Hill continues to keep up its winning streak year after year since they re-opened in late 2013. No one is prouder of the latest award than Rams Hill COO and General Manager Harry Turner.

"Rams Hill is very excited and honored to win the Southern California Golf Association's 'Bracket Madness' and claim the title as the Best Public Course in Southern California," Turner said.

And as for the other courses, "We were fortunate enough to face and beat some very tough competition," he added.

"Coming out on top of Torrey Pines (a US Open venue) in the semi-final matchup and then holding off PGA West was awesome. We want to thank all of the many Southern California golfers who voted for us in all four of our matchups."

Congrats to all the folks who make Rams Hill the best golf course to play in all of Southern California.