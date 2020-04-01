The Mask Makers of Borrego Springs

There's a new posse in town. More than a dozen ladies from the RoadRunner formed up last week for noble purposes related to the Covid-19 pandemic – making masks. "It's about the satisfaction, that we're doing something for the community," said Lyla Stuart, organizer of the production line, with others echoing her sentiment, "helping our neighbors while being able to spend time together in a social situation."

This work/social situation requires physical separation – they use 10-feet for the tables – but it prevents neither conversation during their labors nor a little libation after the work is done.

Using simple patterns for masks large and small, the ladies cut and trim old sheets, pillowcases, cotton t-shirts, and other starter materials. The mask cut-outs are then delivered to one of several seamstresses, who use sewing machines to fold and stitch and add elastic bands. The masks are then sanitized by washing and drying, and finally packaged for distribution.

The brainchild of RRC Social Chairman Mary Comstock just last week, the baker's dozen of volunteers had the goal of making 1,000 durable masks, two for each resident of the RRC (one to wear, one to wash), plus extras. The masks are two-sided in design, and they completed 450 over several days. "We are at a point now that we feel we have enough to get out to all of our residents who need one," says Comstock. Donations by the residents will be accepted to cover expenses.

In this time of grim news on a daily basis, kudos to the ladies who think about and act upon the welfare of others.