State Parks Closed

California State Parks announced on March 30 that it is temporarily closing vehicle access at all 280 state parks to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

During this pandemic disease, every person has a role to play in slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

Protecting individuals, families and communities comes down to common sense.

The following areas in Anza-Borrego Desert State Park are closed as of March 30:

Hellhole Canyon parking area

Visitor Center parking area and District Office

Parking and Trailheads for The Slot

Sunrise parking area and Trailheads on Highway S-1

These primitive camps closed effective April 1:

Culp Valley

Sheep Canyon

Arroyo Salado

Peg Leg primitive camping area

Developed campgrounds (Borrego Palm Canyon, Tamarisk Grove, and Vern Whitaker Horse Camp) remain closed.

As such, the public is reminded to adhere to the following guidance:

Stay home if you are sick.

Stay close to home when you get outdoors. This is not the time for a road trip to a destination park or beach.

Venture out only with people in your immediate household.

Walk around the neighborhood and enjoy neighborhood parks.

Always maintain a physical distance of six feet or more when recreating in the outdoors. If you cannot maintain physical distancing, leave the park.

Do not congregate in parks.

To date, the department has implemented various safety measures such as temporarily closing all campgrounds, museums and visitor centers in the State Parks System; cancelling all events; and closing vehicular traffic at certain parks and beaches, and fully closing others.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting Californians from COVID-19. State Parks is monitoring the situation closely and is following guidance provided by the Governor’s Office via the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Protecting visitors and all who take care of state parks from the exposure to the pandemic disease is a top priority for the State of California.

State Parks will continue to monitor visitation and physical distancing at all state park units, and if the safety measures implemented thus far are not sufficient to protect public health, additional measures may be taken to fully close parks, including trails, bathrooms and other amenities.

State Parks has developed a one-stop resource center – http://www.parks.ca.gov/FlattenTheCurve – to find park safety and closure information, and messaging and graphics from the “Flatten the COVID-19 Curve at Parks” social media awareness campaign.

Please check this webpage regularly, as it will be updated with new information as it becomes available.