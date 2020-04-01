California Climate Credit to Offset April Bills

SDG&E residential customers who have natural gas service will see a $21.11 California Climate Credit on their April bill. The credit will be automatically added to customers’ monthly statements with no action needed, and comes at an ideal time when many are staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic and may be using more energy than normal.

The California Climate Credit is part of California’s efforts to fight climate change. This credit is from a state program that requires power plants, natural gas providers, and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits. The credit on the bill is the customers’ share of the payments from the State's program.

More information about the California Climate Credit is available: http://www.sdgenews.com/article/california-climate-credit-offset-april-bills-sdge-natural-gas-customers-2111-credit