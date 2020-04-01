RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

Beaches Reopen with Restrictions

 

Last updated 4/27/2020 at 1:03pm



San Diego County public health leaders modified the Public Health Order to include limited access to the ocean and mandating facial coverings throughout San Diego County. Limited access to the ocean will go in effect sunrise on April 27.

"To be clear our public health order removes restrictions on people entering the water for purposes of swimming, surfing, paddleboarding, and kayaking. Local cities are responsible for opening up the beach access and it will be upon each and every one of them to determine if they want to open up the beaches on Monday morning," Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

Piers, boardwalks and beach parking lots will remain closed.


You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2020 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2020 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 04/28/2020 13:16