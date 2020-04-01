Beaches Reopen with Restrictions

San Diego County public health leaders modified the Public Health Order to include limited access to the ocean and mandating facial coverings throughout San Diego County. Limited access to the ocean will go in effect sunrise on April 27.

"To be clear our public health order removes restrictions on people entering the water for purposes of swimming, surfing, paddleboarding, and kayaking. Local cities are responsible for opening up the beach access and it will be upon each and every one of them to determine if they want to open up the beaches on Monday morning," Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

Piers, boardwalks and beach parking lots will remain closed.