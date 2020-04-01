Pathways Provide Extra Support During Crisis

This current pandemic is just another opportunity for the local nonprofit organization, Julian Pathways, Inc. to step up to the challenge. Getting resources to those in need in a rural community is a daily struggle however, the staff at Julian Pathways is very familiar with struggles.

When schools in the local districts began to close, Julian Pathways staff sprang into action by contacting the San Diego Food Bank to confirm arrangements for continued food delivery and offered to assist the schools with lunch delivery. A page full of educational and useful links (https://www.julianpathways.org/home/resources) was even added to the Pathways’ website.

Carmen Longoria, Resource Coordinator at Pathways, regularly coordinates with local families to make sure that they have access to food, clothes and household items that they need. With supplies flying off the shelves at grocery stores and paychecks being limited, the Julian Pathways’ Diaper Bank has become a lifesaver for many families.

Longoria also helps families receive a variety of services and items. Whether it is school supplies for students to use at home or a selection of books for those with unpredictable internet service.

The uncertainty of the end to the health crisis is creating a lot of anxiety for many in the community. Krystin Erickson, Pathways’ licensed marriage and family therapist, is offering her counseling services free of charge via phone during limited hours. Erickson offers specific tools for managing emotions and stress during these quickly changing times.

With everyone working remotely, Julian Pathways, Inc. staff can be reached via Facebook or Instagram (@julianpathwaysinc) and email (info@julianpathways.org).