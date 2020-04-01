Julian Tries to Remain Safe from COVID-19

Being in the backcountry definitely has its advantages and disadvantages. Distance from the crowds of a major metropolitan city, a slower, more relaxed pace, and the natural beauty are only some of what draws people to Julian’s rural location. Yet with the nearest hospital being over 20 miles away, a national pandemic can cause a lot of concern in this small community. Also, Julian depends on tourism to keep businesses and restaurants alive so when the quarantine was instituted, the community has pulled together to support each other.

Like restaurants everywhere, those in Julian quickly implemented take out, delivery or meal kit options for their customers. Residents in Julian frequent restaurants that have remained open to help provide their support. With so many people off from work and cooped up in their homes, it sounds appealing to get away from their feeling of isolation. Although, heading to the mountains or any other small area is not ideal for the public. On Saturday April 4th, even with the stay at home order and mask-wearing policies in place, the streets of Julian were still packed with visitors. Local law enforcement situated themselves on Main Street to deter visitors and break up groups from standing too close to each other and businesses. Warnings were given while the Julian community praised their efforts to keep the community safe. By Sunday, it seems that the message was received as there was a decrease in foot traffic in Julian.

The Julian Chamber of Commerce has been making every effort necessary to keep the community informed about the pandemic. At the same time, the Chamber is encouraging visitors to postpone their plans to come to Julian or at least be mindful of the current situation. The message on the Chamber website currently states:

“Thank you for your interest in Julian, California. Our entire community is dedicated to the health and safety of its community and our visitors. Per State Mandate – all restaurants that are serving are providing take out only. Some are offering curbside service. All Non Essential Businesses will be closed.”

It is unfortunate how the small businesses are being affected by this crisis and many hope that they will be able to bounce back. One option to help make sure that Julian businesses continue to thrive after this crisis is to purchase gift certificates for use later. Many businesses are offering gift certificates which can be purchased either directly from the business or on the Julian Chamber of Commerce website (visitjulian.com).