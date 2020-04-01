Amended Public Health Order, CDC Recommendation

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that Americans cover their faces when leaving their home, especially around other people.

Effective April 4, employees of essential businesses who come in contact with the public are required to wear facial coverings. Additionally, open businesses must post sanitation and social distancing protocols at their business by April 7.

The order will make it mandatory for businesses that interact with the public to use cloth face coverings for their employees; that includes grocery stores, pharmacy, gas stations and restaurants, according to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. The general public will not be required to wear facial coverings but will be urged to do so when out in public for essential activities, according to the new order. However, it is strongly encouraged.

Medical-grade masks should not be used, especially N95, which are to be reserved for those on the front lines. But homemade masks, bandanas, scarves and neck gaiters are acceptable since the items can be washed and reused.

The posting of hygiene practices and physical distancing guidelines must be at or near the entrance of the relevant facility, and shall be easily viewable by the public and employees.

The changes came after county leaders called April a critical month for the San Diego region in the fight against COVID-19.

San Diego County now has 1,112 positive cases, and 17 deaths.

*Story will be updated as we go. This is as of April 3.