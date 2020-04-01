Chamber Assists in Battle

Before I discuss anything else in this report, I want to encourage all small business owners (500 or less employees) and non-profits to apply for EIDL – Economic Injury Disaster Loan through the U.S. Small Business Association at sba.gov. The application is very easy to fill out and there is a chance of receiving $10,000 that does not need to be paid back. I know the word “grant” in itself can be overwhelming, but we encourage you to do it.

Also another site to look into is https://www.mainstreet.org/howwecanhelp/resourcecenter/covid19resources#FundingPrograms – this is very helpful and explains a lot.

For those who haven’t noticed, not much is open in Borrego Springs. From the State Park, Christmas Circle, Farmer’s Market, hiking trails, campgrounds and the statues, all are now closed. However, for the businesses open and following the safety guidelines, please use them and thank the employees for hanging in there. I’ve heard stories of people quitting on the spot and walking out the door leaving employers in a bind trying to keep people employed.

We are bombarded with COVID-19 info, however, some Borrego Springs leaders have formed their own Task Force and web site with the latest information available at http://accesshealthborrego.org/coronavirus/ , and we want to thank the Borrego Sun for keeping us informed online and in print.

Generosity is everywhere in Borrego Springs, friends and neighbors offering to help others who don’t use computers, can’t drive and so on. One little “thank you” probably means more than you’ll ever know, so please say it.

As for the Chamber, even though we are closed to foot traffic until further notice, much has been happening. The landscaping has started which will include a refreshed new sign. The inside is under its own mini transformation until a larger refresh down the road. I found some beautiful posters on the floor in a corner I can’t wait to display and also offer our visitors for sale.

The Chamber eblast has a life of its own now and we will soon be able to send info designed only for members to members – not the general public. Not to worry, the general public will continue to get their weekly eblast. We are also getting caught up on the membership list. You might not want to hear this, but if you haven’t renewed, you’ll probably receive a call from me and I’ll be removing any listings that are not active from the website.

Work has started on this year’s ‘Embrace Borrego’ guide to be printed and distributed before Borrego Days.

Speaking of Borrego Days, like everything else meetings have been put on hold, however, the committee chaired by Debbie Woollet is so organized they’ll have no problem continuing where they left off. It’s going to be a great event.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and even in these uncertain times we have new members signing up. In fact, I know of a few new business owners to town, once they are settled and open for business, we’ll let you know. Phone calls come in daily to the Chamber about visitors looking forward to coming back and understand why we are asking them to wait, it is very heartwarming.

So until next time, stay safe, be well and get the most out of your time at home because the hustle and bustle will be back before we know it. (Fingers crossed!)

Françoise Rhodes, Borrego Springs Chamber of Commerce Executive Director

