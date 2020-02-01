Meth Hidden in Spare Tire

Last updated 2/11/2020 at 1:41pm

El Centro Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint arrested a man suspected of smuggling methamphetamine Jan. 21.

The incident occurred when a 35-year-old man approached the checkpoint in a Volvo V-50.

A Border Patrol canine alerted agents to the vehicle, and it was sent to secondary inspection for further investigation.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered several packages concealed in the spare tire of the vehicle.

The packages tested positive for methamphetamine, and weighed a total of 21.84 pounds with an estimated value of $41,500.

The man, a Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident, the drugs, and vehicle were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.