Fudge Factory Robbery

Police are searching for the suspect who broke into the Bighorn Fudge Factory the night of Jan. 27, stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and checks, before fleeing after the three-minute robbery.

At around 7 a.m. on Jan. 28, during their regular round, the pharmacy’s IT workers discovered that the back door of the factory was off its hinges, and called the police.

The thief took the Borrego Springs Performing Arts Center’s funds, and the factory’s wrapped coins. However, did not touch the register or any of the food merchandise.

“I’m glad they didn’t touch the register, otherwise, it would have put us out of business for an estimated few days or even weeks,” Bonny Bosworth said.

A couple of weeks earlier to the incident, the pharmacy back door was broken, but nothing was taken.

“It seemed that they wanted to know where the cameras were, and how to avoid them, so it definitely seems like a premeditated act,” Bosworth said.

Security camera footage captured the image of the suspect, who wore a mask and gloves as they entered the factory through the back door.

“We’re working with the police department, and hope to catch the suspects,” Bosworth said.

They are taking extra precautions at this time.

The Bighorn Fudge Company has been making fudge since 1998. They have over 25 different flavors available, with seasonal items available for purchase in store and online. They have made nearly 90,000 pounds of fudge in six years.

The Bosworths’ current shop features citrus-blossom honey from nearby groves, Medjool dates from Indio and other desert-oriented items. Local and seasonal residents come in for coffee and gourmet sweet rolls in the morning, and throughout the day enjoy malts, shakes floats and sundaes made with Blue Bunny Ice Cream, a Midwest favorite since 1913.

They remain open, normal business hours Wednesday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and are closed Monday and Tuesday.

BSPAC ticket holders are encouraged to get a replacement ticket and monitor their bank account, in a statement released by the BSPAC.

No suspects have been arrested at this time. If anyone knows any information are urged to contact local law enforcement. They hope to have the photo of the suspect circulated.