Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Creative Handbuilding

 

Last updated 2/11/2020 at 1:31pm



Would you like to learn to build closed sculptural forms and complex vessels with paper templates? It’s a lot like sewing, only with clay slabs. All levels of experience are welcome. The Borrego Art Institute’s Pottery Program is pleased to present a four-day class beginning Friday Feb. 14. Meet with instructor Lynn Dee from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for three days of handbuilding – one day of glazing, and one for the optional raku firing. This workshop offers the option of firing with food safe glazes or a raku firing. For exact dates and more details, visit the BAI’s website at borregoartinstitute.org or call Jill Sullivan at 760-285-7145.


