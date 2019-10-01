JV Wins Second League Game, Stay Undefeated

Junior Laurynn Strate attempts for a block at the net.

The JV Lady Rams volleyball team went head-to-head against our over the hill neighbors, Warner Springs in a Southern Manzanita League matchup Sept. 24.

Despite a rough first set start for the Lady Rams, they were able to take the game 2 – 1.

The two teams faced each other once again, this time at Warner Springs, which took place after print.

The team won their first league game of the season, 2 – 1, the week before against Calipatria, and remain undefeated on the season.

Against the Lady Wildcats of Warner, the Lady Rams were up early in the game, after consecutive aces by sophomore Isabel Arteaga, 5 – 0. The Lady Wildcats managed to get hits of their own to get on the board, but a big kill by junior Yudania Ornelas, the Lady Rams still led 6 – 3.

Errors cost the Lady Rams' lead, and found themselves down 13 – 8.

However, that lead wasn't safe, as the Lady Rams managed to tie the game at 14.

Despite great rallies by the Lady Rams, Warner sealed the first set, 25 – 23.

Both teams kept the score close to begin the second set.

The Lady Rams' found a lead to build on, after three consecutive aces by junior Celeste Fernandez, 11 – 7.

Back-and-forth both teams went, in attempts to take the game, the Lady Rams' took control of the set, winning 25 – 14.

The third set was a bit of a nail biter, as both teams wanted the win. Miscues and errors by both teams put them at a crossroads.

What surely helped was the strong forces of serves by the Lady Rams, who continued to be on a roll with ace upon ace.

Not to mention the great saves and hits by the team, the aces helped seal the win, 15 – 5.

The JV team is back in action against the Lady Scots of Vincent Memorial Oct. 3, 4 p.m.