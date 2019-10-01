RSS

Home   About   Contact

   Sign In

Borrego Sun - Since 1949

Print  

LCDZ Unaffected

 

Last updated 10/3/2019 at 11:19am



San Diego’s Cohn Restaurant Group issued a press release Tuesday Sept. 24 re: the Patio Group of Restaurants, which were operated by Gina Champion Cain, accused of defrauding investors out of $300 million.

They confirmed that La Casa del Zorro will continue to be operated by Patio Marketplace, LP. According to the release, the desert resort is not part of the ongoing SEC litigation involving Champion-Cain.

The Cohn group is taking over the running of some of the Patio restaurants, but some will close.



You might be interested in:
 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.
 

Borrego Sun | 707 Christmas Circle, Borrego Springs, CA 92004
Ph: (760) 767-5338 | editorialsun@gmail.com | www.borregosun.com
Content and information copyright 2019 Borrego Sun, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software
© Copyright 2019 Lions Light Corp.
— Software for newspapers & magazines


Sitemap   Privacy   Terms of Use   Submit Content   Mobile Browser

Rendered 10/03/2019 16:22