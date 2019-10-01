LCDZ Unaffected

San Diego’s Cohn Restaurant Group issued a press release Tuesday Sept. 24 re: the Patio Group of Restaurants, which were operated by Gina Champion Cain, accused of defrauding investors out of $300 million.

They confirmed that La Casa del Zorro will continue to be operated by Patio Marketplace, LP. According to the release, the desert resort is not part of the ongoing SEC litigation involving Champion-Cain.

The Cohn group is taking over the running of some of the Patio restaurants, but some will close.