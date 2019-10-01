Few people would disagree that Font's Point is one of Anza-Borrego's iconic locations.

Visitors to Borrego Springs who ask, "where's the best place to go to see the desert," are usually sent there.

The spectacular overlook offers a view of the Borrego Badlands and the vast expanse of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. It's a view that has changed little since the first humans left footprints here.

Most visitors, however, gasp at this incredible view during their daytime visits. Savvy park visitors might take a bottle of wine and a comfortable chair and settle in for a spectacular sunset. Local restaurants will even put together a Font's Point Feast for those who want to picnic.

But there's another side to this place of geologic wonder. When conditions are right, the sunset, moonrise, or celestial show on nights with no moon can be a whole new nature adventure.

Anytime is a good time to visit Font's Point. The four-mile dirt road leading south from S-22 is generally open to any high-clearance vehicle.

The curdled landscape that spreads out below the viewpoint is a puzzle maze that comes to life as shadows wash over the barren terrain.

But sunrise, sunset, the rising of a full moon or the clouds of stars when the summer Milky Way fills the sky is simply breathtaking.

There is also unseen beauty.

I discovered this with a group of friends that went out for a full moonrise. The sun had already set, and the moon was rising in the east. To eye it was a world of muted gray and inky blue, accented by the bright moon.

To capture the scene required a slightly longer exposure with my digital camera. The results were stunning.

The afterglow of sunset was painting the badlands red. In the dim twilight the eye could not see this color, but the extended camera exposure did.

Nature watch doesn't have to end when the sun goes down.

Contact Ernie at Packtrain.com or follow http://erniesoutdoors.blogspot.com/