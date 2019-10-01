Borrego Springs Was in the House!

A small group of Borregans dusted off the desert dust, put on their best duds and represented our village with pride at the Evening of Changing Lives annual Gala for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater San Diego County.

The goal of this elegant evening at the downtown Marriott was to raise funds for over 27,000 children in San Diego County who access the life-saving services of the Boys and Girls Clubs, including our own Borrego Springs Boys and Girls Club. Preliminary results show that the Evening of Changing Lives was wildly successful.

Representing Borrego Springs were Patrick Meehan, Diane Johnson, Sandy Hansburger, John and Judy Scheuer, Suzanne Lawrence and Martha Deichler. Bids for auction items and paddle raising donations were raucous and generous from our table! You would have been proud of us. The evening ended with merry dancing to the Fab Four, a Las Vegas favorite Beatles impersonation group.

Our local Boys and Girls Club has its own golf tournament and auction fundraiser in the Spring of each year to raise the needed funds to keep our club open. Every penny of this event stays in Borrego Springs. The date and location will be announced in the near future.

We hope to see you there in support of our very popular and much needed Boys and Girls Club!